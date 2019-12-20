India top performer on Paris pledge, on track to achieve targets, says Environment Minister
Updated : December 20, 2019 07:04 PM IST
Javadekar said India aims to reduce its emission intensity by 35 percent by 2030
The minister said that the country's forest cover has increased by 13,000 square km in the last five years
