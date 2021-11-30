India to see double-digit growth this fiscal: CEA

Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) K.V. Subramanian on November 30 said India is expected to log double-digit growth in the current financial year, aided by rising demand and a robust banking sector. He also said the seminal second generation reforms would help the country grow over 7 percent during this decade.

India's GDP growth stood at 8.4 percent in the second quarter of 2021-22, with the economy surpassing the pre-COVID level, official data showed on November 30.

With regard to fiscal deficit, he said the budget estimate is likely to be met. The government estimates fiscal deficit at 6.8 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) for the current financial year ending March 31, 2022.