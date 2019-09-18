India to reportedly invite bids from global coal miners before end of 2019

IndiaÂ plans toÂ inviteÂ bidsÂ fromÂ globalÂ firms for the first time forÂ coalÂ mining blocksÂ beforeÂ end-2019, sources familiar with the matter said, a move that wouldÂ endÂ CoalÂ IndiaÂ Ltd's near-monopoly for the fuel as the nation tries to cut imports.

CoalÂ is among the top five commodities imported byÂ India, one of the world's largest consumers of the fuel.Â CoalÂ imports are surging after the government failed to open the industry to competition, despite having passed a liberalization policy 19 months ago.

TheÂ coalÂ block auctions are intended to attractÂ globalÂ minersÂ such as Glencore PLC, BHP Group, Anglo American PLC and Peabody Energy Corp.

The government aims to allow companies with winningÂ bidsÂ to begin development of theÂ coalÂ blocks - which hold proven reserves - by early 2020, the three sources said.

It is not clear when the government expects to see the first output from the coal blocks. India's Ministry of Coal did not respond to a request for comment.

Total imports of thermalÂ coalÂ - used mainly for power generation - rose by about a third during the quarterÂ ended June 30 to 56.23 million tonnes as compared with the same period last year, according to government data reviewed by Reuters.