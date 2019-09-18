Business
India to reportedly invite bids from global coal miners before end of 2019
Updated : September 18, 2019 02:03 PM IST
CoalÂ is among the top five commodities imported byÂ India, one of the world's largest consumers of the fuel.Â
CoalÂ imports are surging after the government failed to open the industry to competition, despite having passed a liberalization policy 19 months ago.
TheÂ coalÂ block auctions are intended to attractÂ globalÂ minersÂ such as Glencore PLC, BHP Group, Anglo American PLC and Peabody Energy Corp.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more