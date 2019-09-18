#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
India to reportedly invite bids from global coal miners before end of 2019

September 18, 2019

CoalÂ is among the top five commodities imported byÂ India, one of the world's largest consumers of the fuel.Â 
CoalÂ imports are surging after the government failed to open the industry to competition, despite having passed a liberalization policy 19 months ago.
TheÂ coalÂ block auctions are intended to attractÂ globalÂ minersÂ such as Glencore PLC, BHP Group, Anglo American PLC and Peabody Energy Corp.
