India to provide Sri Lanka additional $500 million for fuel, says island nation's govt

India will provide an additional $500 million in financial assistance to Sri Lanka for it to buy fuel, Sri Lanka's foreign minister told reporters on Wednesday, adding Bangladesh was also willing to postpone a $450 million in swap repayments.

"Assistance by the IMF will take about six months to come to us and it will come in tranches," Sri Lankan Foreign Minister G. L. Peiris said. "During the intervening period, we need to find funds to keep our people supplied with essentials."

Meanwhile, Sri Lankan police will launch an "impartial and transparent" investigation of clashes with protesters after the first death in weeks of unrest over the government's handling of the economy, the president said on Wednesday.

Police fired live ammunition to scatter protesters on Tuesday in the town of Rambukkana, northeast of the capital Colombo, killing one person and wounding a dozen.

Demonstrations have roiled the South Asian island nation of 22 million people for weeks, with people infuriated by shortages of fuel and other items and prolonged power cuts.

The shooting broke out after protesters blocked a railway line and stopped a fuel tanker attempting to cross it, residents and a government minister said.

"Sri Lankan citizens' right to peacefully protest won't be hindered," President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said on Twitter.

Police will "carry out an impartial and transparent inquiry regarding the incident at Rambukkana which led to the tragedy for which I’m deeply saddened. I urge all citizens to refrain from violence as they protest."

Senior police spokesperson Ajith Rohana said a 20-member team had been formed to investigate the incident and one person had been arrested.

K.D. Chaminda Lakshan, 41, had gone to the petrol station at Rambukkana to fill his motorcycle when he got caught up in the clashes, his family said.

"I want justice for the crime committed against my father," his daughter, Piumi Upekshika Lakshani, said as mourners sat around the family's hillside home.