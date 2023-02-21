English
India to offload extra 20 lakh tonnes of wheat in open market to fight inflation

By Anand Singha  Feb 21, 2023 5:43:57 PM IST (Published)

Earlier, in January, the Centre had decided to sell 30 lakh tonnes of wheat and wheat flour in the open market from its buffer stock in a bid to prevent price rises of wheat and wheat flour.

The Centre on Tuesday, February 21, announced that it will offload an additional 20 lakh tonnes of wheat in the open market in an effort to reduce the cost of wheat and wheat flour and combat inflation.

Earlier, to prevent the price of wheat and wheat flour from rising, the Centre declared on January 25 that it will sell 30 lakh tonnes of wheat and wheat flour (atta) in the open market from its buffer stock.


The government has decided that state-owned Food Corporation of India (FCI) will sell wheat as part of the Open Market Sale Scheme (OMSS), according to an official statement.

Also read: India's economy to grow at 6% in 2023-24: Former Niti Aayog Vice Chairman

The stocks will be offered for sale via online auction to wheat product manufacturers, individual dealers, flour mills, and bulk purchasers. The proposal to sell stocks in the open market was taken by a group of ministers, sources said.

"So far, 50 lakh tonnes (30+20 lakh tonnes) of wheat have been decided to be offloaded under the OMSS. The reduction in reserve price along with additional offloading of 20 lakh tonnes of wheat will collectively help in reducing market price of wheat and wheat products for consumers," the statement said.

Earlier on Monday (February 20), the government had established an expert panel to evaluate the effect of rising temperatures on the wheat crop after the meteorological office issued a warning that above-average temperatures will predominate in important producing areas.

"This higher day temperature might lead to adverse effects on wheat approaching the reproductive growth period, which is sensitive to temperature. High temperature during flowering and maturing periods leads to loss in yield," the IMD had said.

The country only produces one crop of wheat every year, which is planted in October and November and harvested in March.

Despite weather concerns, last month, the second-largest producer of wheat in the world projected that output will grow 4.1 percent to a record 112.2 million tonnes.

Also read: Heatwave likely to impact India's GDP growth in FY24

(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
