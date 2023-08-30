India grants rice export to Singapore to help bolster island nation’s food security

2 Min Read
India has decided to allow export of rice to Singapore to meet food security requirements of the country, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday.
External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said , "India and Singapore enjoy a very close strategic partnership, characterized by shared interests, close economic ties and strong people to people connect."
"In view of this special relationship, India has decided to allow export of rice to meet the food security requirements of Singapore," he said, adding that formal orders in this regard will be issued soon. The MEA spokesperson said this while responding to media queries on export of rice to Singapore.
Last month, India announced a ban on export of all non-basmati white rice in order to keep local prices stable ahead of the general election in early 2024. This resulted in sharp increase in global rice prices.
Later, the government decided not to allow exports of basmati rice below $1,200 per tonne to restrict possible “illegal" shipment of white non-basmati rice in the garb of premium basmati rice.
India is the largest global exporter of rice and accounts for over 40 per cent of the total trade in terms of volume. The country exports rice to over 140 nations. The Indian government, in a separate notification, also banned the export of de-oiled rice bran till November.
First Published: Aug 30, 2023 7:40 AM IST
