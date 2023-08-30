CNBC TV18
Upcoming Events
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV
chandrayaan
chandrayaan

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeeconomy NewsIndia grants rice export to Singapore to help bolster island nation’s food security

India grants rice export to Singapore to help bolster island nation’s food security

India said on Wednesday that the government has decided to allow export of rice to meet the food security requirements of Singapore.

Profile image

By Parikshit Luthra  Aug 30, 2023 7:54:02 AM IST (Updated)

2 Min Read
India grants rice export to Singapore to help bolster island nation’s food security
India has decided to allow export of rice to Singapore to meet food security requirements of the country, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday.

Share Market Live


External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said , "India and Singapore enjoy a very close strategic partnership, characterized by shared interests, close economic ties and strong people to people connect."
"In view of this special relationship, India has decided to allow export of rice to meet the food security requirements of Singapore," he said, adding that formal orders in this regard will be issued soon. The MEA spokesperson said this while responding to media queries on export of rice to Singapore.
Last month, India announced a ban on export of all non-basmati white rice in order to keep local prices stable ahead of the general election in early 2024. This resulted in sharp increase in global rice prices.
Later, the government decided not to allow exports of basmati rice below $1,200 per tonne to restrict possible “illegal" shipment of white non-basmati rice in the garb of premium basmati rice.
India is the largest global exporter of rice and accounts for over 40 per cent of the total trade in terms of volume. The country exports rice to over 140 nations. The Indian government, in a separate notification, also banned the export of de-oiled rice bran till November.
First Published: Aug 30, 2023 7:40 AM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Rice exportSingapore

Recommended Articles

View All
Hop electric seeks PLI scheme extension, auto expert calls for more collaboration

Hop electric seeks PLI scheme extension, auto expert calls for more collaboration

Aug 29, 2023 IST3 Min Read

LPG Price Cut: Cooking gas prices reduced by Rs 200 for a cylinder in India

LPG Price Cut: Cooking gas prices reduced by Rs 200 for a cylinder in India

Aug 29, 2023 IST4 Min Read

India's GDP likely grew 7.9% in June quarter of FY24: CNBC-TV18 poll

India's GDP likely grew 7.9% in June quarter of FY24: CNBC-TV18 poll

Aug 29, 2023 IST3 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X