India to push back import licence restriction for laptops, tablets by a month: Sources

In a bid to provide further clarity, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) is set to release a clarification, which aims to alleviate industry concerns by explicitly stating that there will be no restrictions on the number of products, the quantum of imports, or the number of licenses issued per entity.

The Indian government is reportedly considering a delay in imposing the new import restrictions on laptops, personal computers (PCs), and tablets by a month, allowing companies more time to apply for the necessary licenses in this regard, according to sources privy to the matter.

In the meantime, the goods in transit will not be impacted, they said, adding that the extension, if approved, is expected to provide companies with at least an additional month to apply for the required licenses. Leading industry players have been actively engaged in discussions with government representatives to address their concerns.

Under this scheme, licenses will be issued within minutes and prices are unlikely to be hiked, the sources said.

It has also come to light that the government's reservations about equipment from a specific geographic region have played a role in shaping these discussions. While the details of these reservations remain undisclosed, sources believe that the government is taking a cautious approach to ensure the security and integrity of technology imports given the increasing number of cyber attacks in the country.

These recent developments are also separate from the response received for the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) for IT Hardware 2.0 scheme. Government sources have reported positive feedback regarding this scheme, with a total of 44 players having registered their interest. Notably, tech giant HP and another industry player have already submitted their applications under this scheme.