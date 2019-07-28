India to be third biggest economy by 2024, says Amit Shah
Updated : July 28, 2019 04:52 PM IST
Shah was speaking at the second ground breaking ceremony in Lucknow which saw the launch of more than 250 projects worth Rs 65,000 crore.
He said that in the past five years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had taken the country's economy to the fifth position from the 11th position.
