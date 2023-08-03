The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2023, aims to bring several reforms in India's mining sector.

The Central government is going to auction nearly 90 mines with critical minerals like cobalt, nickel and lithium soon, according to reports. The development comes on the heels of the Rajya Sabha passing the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2023 on Wednesday. The Act is set to bring several changes to the mining sector . The Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on July 28. It will now go to President Draupadi Murmu for her assent.

With the amendments in the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Bill, the government aims to align the mining sector with the country’s commitment to achieve net-zero emissions by 2070. The bill increases the exploration and mining of minerals which are crucial for India’s national security and economic growth.

With the amendment, the Centre can conduct auctions for such mines. Under the earlier rule, states were responsible for the auctions.

A report in the Mint stated that 107 mines had been identified, out of which only 19 were auctioned by the states in the past four years. The Centre will soon auction the remaining 88 mines, which are spread over states like Bihar, Telangana, Kerala and West Bengal.

The amendment also omits six minerals from the list of 12 atomic minerals detailed in Part B of the First Schedule of the Act. This includes lithium-bearing minerals, beryl and other beryllium-bearing minerals, titanium-bearing minerals and ores, and zirconium-bearing minerals.

The revenue from the auction will not go to the Union government’s coffers. The money will be transferred to the state governments, as was the earlier practice.

The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2023 introduces a new mineral concession, namely, Exploration Licence (EL). This will allow private sector participation in exploring minerals like gold, diamond, lithium, cobalt, selenium, molybdenum, tungsten and others. Exploration licences will be given through an auction process. The winning bidder will be selected on the basis of the revenue-sharing formula put forward by the participants.

“The proposed exploration licence regime is foreseen to create an enabling mechanism where the exploration agencies will bring in expertise from across the world in geological data acquisition, processing and interpretation value chain and leverage the risk-taking ability for the discovery of mineral deposits through the adoption of expertise and technologies,” the government explained in a statement released by the Press Information Bureau.