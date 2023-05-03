English
India targets 1,012 million tonnes of coal production this fiscal

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  May 3, 2023 5:08:26 PM IST (Updated)

In the previous fiscal, the ministry had signed agreements for 23 coal mines with a cumulative output of 33.224 million tonnes per annum, and these mines are expected to generate an annual revenue of Rs 4,700.80 crore calculated at PRC (Peak Rated Capacity).

With a focus on becoming self-reliant, India on Wednesday said the country is targeting production of 1,012 million tonnes (MT) of coal this financial year (FY24),

According to the action plan prepared by the coal ministry, the capex target for FY24 is Rs 21,030 crore (CIL: Rs 16,500 crore, NLCIL: Rs 2,880 crore and SCCL: Rs 1,650 crore). The overall projected target of the asset monetisation plan for FY24 is Rs 50,118.61 crore.
In the previous fiscal, the ministry had signed agreements for 23 coal mines with a cumulative output of 33.224 million tonnes per annum, and these mines are expected to generate an annual revenue of Rs 4,700.80 crore calculated at PRC (Peak Rated Capacity).
