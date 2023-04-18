India's sugar production drops 6% till April 15 of 2022-23 marketing year, says report

The report cites the reason for the production fall due to lower output in some of the key states including Maharashtra and Karnataka.

India's sugar production fell six percent to 311 lakh tonnes till April 15 of the 2022-23 marketing year, as per industry body ISMA. In the corresponding period of the previous year, the sugar output stood at 328.7 lakh tonnes.

The report cites the reason for the production fall due to lower output in some of the key states including Maharashtra and Karnataka. Sugar production of the western state fell to 105 lakh tonnes from 126.5 lakh tonnes, while output in the Southern state declined to 55.3 lakh tonnes from 58 lakh tonnes.

On the other hand, sugar production in another key production state — Uttar Pradesh rose to 96.6 lakh tonnes from October 1, 2022, against 94.4 lakh tonnes in the year-ago period.

This comes after Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra said that the sugar production estimate of 386 to 390 lakh tonnes (LT) may see a shortfall of 4-5 lakh tonnes. He also added that in case of a further shortfall, the sugar being diverted for exports and ethanol blending may be reduced.

The sugar marketing year runs from October to September next year.