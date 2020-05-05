  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Economy
Economy

India should put in large enough stimulus package to revive demand: Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee

Updated : May 05, 2020 11:22 AM IST

Abhijit Banerjee was deliberating on the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic with Gandhi as part of a series of dialogues broadcast on Congress' social media handles.
"Getting some cash into the hands of the population is the best way to kick start the economy," said Banerjee.
India should put in large enough stimulus package to revive demand: Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee

You May Also Like

Karnataka sees liquor sales worth Rs 45 crore on day 1 as wine shops open

Karnataka sees liquor sales worth Rs 45 crore on day 1 as wine shops open

Dubai Expo 2020 world’s fair postponed to October 1, 2021

Dubai Expo 2020 world’s fair postponed to October 1, 2021

Expect Q1 to be a washout going by early indications: Asian Paints MD and CEO

Expect Q1 to be a washout going by early indications: Asian Paints MD and CEO

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement