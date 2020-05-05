Economy India should put in large enough stimulus package to revive demand: Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee Updated : May 05, 2020 11:22 AM IST Abhijit Banerjee was deliberating on the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic with Gandhi as part of a series of dialogues broadcast on Congress' social media handles. "Getting some cash into the hands of the population is the best way to kick start the economy," said Banerjee. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365