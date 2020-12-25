Economy India should now aggressively pursue FTAs with EU, UK: Trade experts Updated : December 25, 2020 05:29 PM IST Although it is premature to assess the gains for India from the agreement between the European Union (EU) and the UK, Indian goods would not get many benefits from this pact, they said. The bilateral trade between India and the UK dipped to USD 15.5 billion in 2019-20 from USD 16.9 billion in 2018-19. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply