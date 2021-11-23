India should look at a GST rate structure with 2 or 3 slabs: Deloitte's MS Mani

After five years of GST roll-out, this might well be the right time to look at the products, see how they are classified, and see if certain rates should be changed, he said.

Goods and Services Tax (GST) fitment committee has proposed raising the slab of 5 percent to 7 percent and 18 percent to 20 percent, sources informed CNBC-TV18.

However, the group of ministers (GoMs) are yet to deliberate on the changes in rate slabs and are likely to meet on November 27 to finalise their views.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, MS Mani, Partner at Deloitte India, said that in the long term India should look at a GST rate structure which has only two or three slabs.

"We should be having fewer rates and we should be looking at a rate structure which has got two or three slabs only and that is certainly the long-term or medium-term ambition."

He said as India moves into the 5th year of GST, it is the right time to look at the products, see how they are classified and see if certain rates should be changed.

"After GST was introduced, the rates on most of the products came down. In fact, many of the 28 percent products were brought down to 18 percent. So, if we look at it in a slightly larger perspective and as we approach the 5th year of GST, maybe this is the right time to look at the products, see how they are classified and see if certain rates should be changed, etc."

Watch video for more.