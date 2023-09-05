CNBC TV18
India's services PMI falls to 60.1 in August but exports hit record high

"This spike in international demand supported one of the best sales performances recorded over the past 13 years, and acted as a catalyst for firms to expand their workforces as well as output," said Pollyanna De Lima, economics associate director at S&P Global.

By Meghna Sen  Sept 5, 2023 11:27:46 AM IST (Updated)

The S&P Global India services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) lost some steam in August as it fell to 60.1 but overall conditions remained strong despite elevated inflationary pressures, according to an official data on Tuesday (September 5) that showed exports were at a record high on robust foreign demand.

Still, the reading was above the 50-mark separating growth from contraction for a 25th consecutive month - the longest stretch since August 2011.
India's August composite PMI, which is a combination of the manufacturing and services indices, declined to 60.9 in August from 61.9 in the previous month.
Last month, India's dominant services sector expanded at its fastest pace in 13 years, rising to 62.3 in July from June's 58.5.
"Indian services companies achieved a remarkable milestone in August, as they welcomed a series-record surge in new export business. Several regions contributed to the upturn, including Asia Pacific, Europe, North America and the Middle East," said Pollyanna De Lima, economics associate director at S&P Global.
"This spike in international demand supported one of the best sales performances recorded over the past 13 years, and acted as a catalyst for firms to expand their workforces as well as output," Lima noted.
She further said that demand strength also fostered a heightened sense of optimism regarding the outlook, boding well for economic growth prospects.
"However, favourable demand trends also led to the joint-fastest increase in prices charged for Indian services in over six years, which may prompt attention from policymakers and potentially delay cuts to the benchmark repo rate," she stated.
The latest services PMI data comes few days after S&P Global said that manufacturing sector activity expanded in August, rising to a three-month high of 58.6 from 57.7 in July.
The PMI is a survey-based indicator based on the responses of around 400 service companies. The sectors it covers includes non-retail consumer services, transport, information, communication, finance, insurance, real estate, and business services. An index is calculated for each sector, all of which are then combined to give an overall PMI figure.
First Published: Sept 5, 2023 11:15 AM IST
