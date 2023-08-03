India's July services PMI increases to 13-year high of 62.3

India's July composite PMI increased to 61.9 in July from 59.4 in the previous month.

India's service sector continued to witness substantial growth as it came in at a 13-year high of 62.3 in July, according tothe PMI data released today, August 3. Last month, the S&P Global India's services purchasing managers' index (PMI) had come in at 58.5.

Analysts at Reuters had forecast a dip to 58.0. India's services PMI has been above the 50-mark. This was the highest index reading since June 2020 and has been above the 50-mark, which separates growth and expansion, for two years.

"The resilience of the service sector underscores its vital role in fuelling India's economy, with the PMI results for July so far pointing to a notable contribution from the sector to overall GDP for the second fiscal quarter," noted Pollyanna De Lima, economics associate director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, news agency Reuters reported.