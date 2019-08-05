#VGSiddhartha#IncomeTax#TailorMadeBiz
India services activity reverses course, surges in July, reveals survey

Updated : August 05, 2019 10:51 AM IST

The IHS Markit Services Purchasing Managers' Index rose to a one year high of 53.8 in July, up from 49.6 in June and comfortably above the 50-mark that separates growth from contraction.
The surge in demand, along with increased optimism about new business over the coming year, prompted firms to increase hiring at the fastest pace since March 2011.
