Business
India services activity reverses course, surges in July, reveals survey
Updated : August 05, 2019 10:51 AM IST
The IHS Markit Services Purchasing Managers' Index rose to a one year high of 53.8 in July, up from 49.6 in June and comfortably above the 50-mark that separates growth from contraction.
The surge in demand, along with increased optimism about new business over the coming year, prompted firms to increase hiring at the fastest pace since March 2011.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more