India sees four-fold increase in foreign tourists, government focusing on digitization and improvement of tourism sector through "Visit India 2023" campaign and various initiatives.

Union Culture and Tourism Minister, G Kishan Reddy, announced that nearly 69 lakh foreign tourists visited India in 2022, which indicates a four-fold increase in the number of arrivals after two years of negative growth during the COVID-19 pandemic. The increase in tourist inflow demonstrates that "efforts for achieving resilient growth in tourism are progressing in the right direction," he said.

the Tourism Minister made this announcement during the Tourism Working Group (TWG) meeting, which was organized at the Tent City in Gujarat's Rann of Kutch as part of India's G20 presidency. The meeting saw the participation of more than 100 delegates from India and other participating countries.

Also read | India to open UPI payments for foreign tourists, starting at airports for those from G20 nations

The minister informed that the Ministry of Tourism is celebrating this year as "Visit India 2023", focusing on inbound travel to India. He highlighted India's 40 UNESCO heritage sites and more than 1,000 festivals that take place every year. The central government has also drafted a new tourism policy 2023, which provides a "paradigm shift in reimagining our tourism sector in India," he said.

In addition, a 'National Tourism Mission' is being formulated to ensure the digitalization of the tourism sector in mission mode. The Ministry of Tourism has set up a national integrated database of the hospitality industry to facilitate digitalization and promote ease of doing business for the hospitality and tourism sector.

To attract global and domestic investors and expertise, the Ministry of Tourism will organize the first Global Tourism Investment Summit in April 2023 in New Delhi. The Ministry will also organize a Tourism Expo to provide a platform for the industry, a global conference on MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions) tourism in May and an event on Adventure Tourism in June.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel informed the guests that the state government is taking steps to boost.

"After Gandhi Circuit and Buddh Circuit, we are now developing places which fall under Swami Vivekananda Tourist Circuit. Right before leaving for Chicago to address the World Parliament of Religions, Swami Vivekananda had visited some places in Gujarat. We are developing those places under Vivekananda Circuit," he said.

The TWG meeting held working sessions on five priority issues including green tourism, digitalization, skills, tourism MSMEs and destination management.

With inputs from PTI