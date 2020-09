The country's chief economic advisor, Krishnamurthy Subramanian, said that India is staring at a V-shaped recovery even though he added that it will be difficult to recoup losses from the recent economic contraction over the short term.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, the CEA said that core sector output is encouraging and 60 odd indicators including e-way bills, railway freight, power consumption, cement & steel consumption are a "V-shaped recovery but maybe a distorted V-shape recovery where the recovery slope may not be the same as the steep fall.”

Subramanian added that the government’s measures are key to economic revival and that steps to boost discretionary spend during festive season may be in pipeline.

“The government needs to spend to boost consumption multipliers,” he opined.

When asked if there will be a permanent loss of GDP, the CEA said that it is uncertain currently and “will depend on the time horizon” in which it is assessed. "In a short period of time, output loss will not be fully recovered but over a longer period, the GDP lost in Q1 will recover."

The CEA also spoke about the Reserve Bank of India's role in supporting growth, and said that recent indicators show that retail inflation was easing -- implying that the central bank may have some room to cut rates further.

"The difference in WPI vs CPI suggests that there is deflationary pressure on producers and inflation exists only on the retail side. This means that supply-side issues because of local lockdowns were driving CPI inflation and with the easing of lockdowns [prices should come down]," he said.

Subramanian did not comment on the question of whether banks should levy interest on interest as part of the RBI-approved loan moratorium scheme.

“I cannot comment on the issue as it’s subjudice. But conceptually, moratorium is not a waiver. The distinction between the two is critical,” he said.