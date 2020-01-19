India says no meeting with Malaysia in Davos as palm row simmers
Updated : January 19, 2020 06:10 PM IST
Hindu-majority India has repeatedly objected to Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad speaking out against a new citizenship law which critics say discriminate against Muslims.
A Malaysian government spokesman said on Friday that trade ministers from India and Malaysia could meet on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos.
Mahathir, the world's oldest premier at 94 and one of the Muslim world's biggest voices, has said he would continue to speak out against "wrong things" even if his words cost his country financially.
