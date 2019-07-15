India says Deloitte misreading law in challenging government's call for ban
Updated : July 15, 2019 07:03 AM IST
Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP is contesting the government's call for the ban on the auditor for its alleged involvement in a financial fraud.
The government has said it detected several violations of auditing standards by Deloitte and a KPMG affiliate while investigating fraud at IFIN.
The case will next be heard on Monday at the National Company Law Tribunal in Mumbai.
