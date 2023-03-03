India revises windfall gains tax on crude, fuel

As per the new revisions, the Special Additional Excise Duty (SAED) on crude petroleum will be increased from Rs. 4350/Tonne to Rs. 4400/Tonne.
The government on Friday revised the Windfall Gains tax levies that will come into effect from March 4, 2023. The announcement made by the Ministry of Finance is expected to bring significant changes to the petroleum industry.
Recommended ArticlesView All
EAM Jaishankar gives a Pete Best twist to his Japanese counterpart comparing QUAD to the Beatles
Mar 3, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
JN Tata's 184th Birth Anniversary | Lessons for startups from the pioneer, risk-taker and visionary
Mar 3, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
India Inc cash reserves slip to lowest since FY20
Mar 3, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
US to send $400 million arms aid to Ukraine; total is far higher than military budget of many nations
Mar 3, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
As per the new revisions, the Special Additional Excise Duty (SAED) on crude petroleum will be increased from Rs. 4350/Tonne to Rs. 4400/Tonne. This will come as a setback for the petroleum industry as it will lead to increased prices for crude petroleum.
However, in a relief for the consumers, the SAED on diesel will be reduced from Rs. 2.50/litre (Rs 1+Rs 1.50 RIC) to Rs. 0.5/Litre (Rs 0.5+ Nil RIC).
The SAED on petrol will continue at Nil, which means that there will be no change in the prices of petrol.
In another relief for the aviation industry, the SAED on Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) will be reduced from Rs. 1.5/Litre to Nil. This reduction is expected to bring down the operational costs for airlines and help them recover from the losses suffered during the pandemic.
Also read: Onion, potato prices nosedive to Rs 2 per kg — what is the issue and what is India doing to help farmers
First Published: Mar 3, 2023 11:56 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!