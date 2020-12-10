Economy India retail inflation expected to stay above 7% in November, economists say Updated : December 10, 2020 10:03 AM IST The Dec. 4-9 poll of 48 economists forecast a drop in inflation in November to 7.10 percent from 7.61 percent in October. The poll predicted industrial output rose 1.1 percent in October from a year earlier on strong manufacturing production ahead of the festive season. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.