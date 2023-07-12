India's retail inflation jumps to 4.81% in June

This marked an increase from the previous month's figure of 4.31 percent. The inflation rate for June, however, remained within the tolerance range set by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

India's retail inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), rose to 4.81 percent in June, according to the latest data released by the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation on Wednesday, July 12.

This marked an increase from the previous month's figure of 4.31 percent. The inflation rate for June, however, remained within the tolerance range set by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

"The spike in vegetable prices is set to push the CPI inflation to an uncomfortable 5.3-5.5 percent in July 2023. We expect the vegetable price shock to result in the Q2 FY2024 CPI inflation exceeding the MPC's last forecast of 5.2 percent," said Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist, Head - Research & Outreach, ICRA Ltd.

"Accordingly, we anticipate that the Committee will retain its hawkish tone in August 2023, keep the repo rate unchanged and signal that a pivot to rate cuts remains distant," she added.

However, the latest figures released by the government is slightly higher than the anticipated 4.6 percent projected by CNBC-TV18's poll of economists.

The Consumer Food Price Inflation (CFPI), a sub-index of the Consumer Price Index (CPI), recorded an increase of 4.49 percent in June, compared to 2.91 percent in May.

Additionally, rural inflation rose to 4.72 percent, up from 4.17 percent in May, while urban inflation increased to 4.96 percent from 4.27 percent in the same period.

Among specific categories, there were notable changes in inflation rates. Vegetables inflation experienced a significant decline, with prices falling by 0.93 percent in June, compared to a substantial drop of 8.18 percent in May. In contrast, fuel and light inflation decreased slightly to 3.92 percent in June from 4.64 percent in May. Housing inflation also showed a marginal decline, standing at 4.56 percent, down from 4.84 percent in the previous month.