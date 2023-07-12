India's retail inflation jumps to 4.81% in June

This marked an increase from the previous month's figure of 4.31 percent. The inflation rate for June, however, remained within the tolerance range set by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

India's retail inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), rose to 4.81 percent in June, according to the latest data released by the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation on Wednesday, July 12.

