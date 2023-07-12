CNBC TV18
India's retail inflation jumps to 4.81% in June

By Anand Singha  Jul 12, 2023 5:46:45 PM IST (Published)

This marked an increase from the previous month's figure of 4.31 percent. The inflation rate for June, however, remained within the tolerance range set by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

India's retail inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), rose to 4.81 percent in June, according to the latest data released by the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation on Wednesday, July 12.

The latest figures released by the government is slightly higher than the anticipated 4.6 percent projected by CNBC-TV18's poll of economists.
