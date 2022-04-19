India resumes exports of non-sanctioned items like food, medicines to Russia: FIEO

Russia has reached out to India for food and pharma imports after many companies withdrew from the market after the country started its offensive against Ukraine . As shelves in supermarkets empty up, Russia is eyeing some deals and tie-ups with Indian companies for importing groceries, too.

Most of the exports are happening on non-sanctioned commodities and are very minimal in size, sources told CNBC-TV18.

Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO), India's apex trade promotion organisation, told CNBC-TV18 that some exports to Russia have resumed with containers carrying goods, including food items as well as medical equipment and drugs.

While there are no sanctions on exporting medical equipment to Russia , logistics and payments could pose a challenge.

Ajay Sahai, Director-General and CEO of FIEO, told CNBC-TV18 that there have been some exports in the past 10 days. "Some of the shipping lines have started sailing to different routes, like the ports in Georgia. But still, the export numbers are very less than the transactions that were happening earlier with Russia and CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) countries," Sahai said.

He said most of the transactions are happening on the so-called non-sanctioned items, which include food, pharma including medical and diagnostics equipment.

"I think a lot of exporters are dealing in foreign currencies other than the dollar, and some are dealing in roubles because we have Russian banks present in India they have their corresponding relationship with the banks in Russia and that mechanism is working fine," Sahai said, explaining there are a lot of non-sanctioned banks through which payments can come.

He said some of the Russian entities have their representatives in Turkey, so exporters are receiving payments in euro also.

"So if the importer wants to import some product from Russia, he is paying that amount in Indian rupee to the Russian bank here through his own bank and then Russian bank is remitting rouble to the supplier in Russia," he added.

He cautioned that there is a lack of clarity as to what will be the fate of trade in other commodities like textile or industrial goods.

On asking if he sees an increase in agri and pharma exports to Russia, he said, "Absolutely. Russia's import of pharma is close to the tune of $10 billion, whereas our exports are just $500 million. So, we have just about 5 percent share of Russian imports," Sahai said.

He said if you see many of the agri commodities, such as tea, coffee, spices, our share is less than 9 percent. In meat, it is less than 3 percent. "We have had vibrant interactions with some of the leading food companies in Russia who manage around 18,000 stores across the region, and they have shown interest in importing from India," he said.

Indian exports of these items were stopped after Russia's invasion of Ukraine on February 24.