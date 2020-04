The ministry of external affairs has requested the US State Department to extend validity of H1B visas of Indian nationals stranded in the country. India has requested for an extension in visa validity for other categories as well.

Sources privy to the developments told CNBC-TV18 that foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla took up the issue during his phone conversation with deputy secretary of state Stephen E Biegun on April 8.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, more than 16 million people in the US have filed for unemployment claims. This has triggered a fear of layoffs among Indian professionals working in the country.

According to rules, if an employer terminates the contract of an H1B holder, the employee needs to find new employment within 60 days, in order to retain the visa status. Indian IT officials are hoping that the US would extend this 60 day grace period to 180 days.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, an official said, "There is no order as such from the US government asking employers to terminate services of H1B visa holders". Officials at the MEA and at the Indian mission in US continue to remain engaged with the US State Department.

On Friday, Congress asked the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure the well being of Indian H1B visa holders. "The sword of H-1B visa job terminations looms large over an estimated 75,000 Indians, with the United States giving them only a 60-day period to find a new job in case of a lay off", said party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala.

According to the United States Citizens and Immigration Services(USCIS), Indians are the biggest beneficiaries of the H1B visa program. A USCIS spokesperson recently said that 68 percent of H1B registrations for FY21 were from India. China remains the second biggest beneficiary with 13.2 percent registrations.