India to release first advance economic growth estimates for this fiscal

The first advance estimates of national income for 2022-23 is significant because the data is used for preparing the Budget of the central government for next financial year of 2023-24.

The National Statistical Office (NSO) will present its first advance estimate of this year's gross domestic product (GDP) at 5.30pm today. Based on this GDP number, the finance ministry would forecast the next year's GDP and fiscal deficit.

It is also important to note that the estimate is different from a forecast by for eg the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI), various other banks and thinktanks. The nominal GDP is more important, the 6.4 percent fiscal deficit figure is based on nominal GDP. The FY24 nominal GDP assumption would determine the fiscal deficit, tax assumption for the next year.

According to the CNBC-TV18 poll, the FY23 real GDP is estimated at 6.9 percent, nominal GDP is seen growing at 15.8 percent to Rs 269 trillion, and the fiscal deficit works to Rs 17.2 trillion. The deficit for this year can be Rs 60,000 crore higher, without violating the 6.4 percent target.

The Street is estimating the FY24 real GDP to be at 5.8 percent, the nominal GDP is seen growing by 10.5 percent, on lower wholesale price and consumer price indexes. The Union Budget would have to assume modest tax growth assumptions and the wriggle room for fiscal deficit would be lower.

Earlier last month, the Reserve Bank of India had lowered the country's GDP (gross domestic product) growth forecast to 6.8 percent for the current fiscal from 7 percent earlier, on account of continued geopolitical tensions and tightening of global financial conditions.

The RBI had projected the real GDP growth for 2022-23 at 6.8 percent, with the third quarter at 4.4 percent and the fourth at 4.2 percent.

It had pared the growth projection for 2022-23 for the third time in December 2022.

In April 2022, the central bank had cut the GDP growth estimate from 7.8 per cent to 7.2 percent, and further lowered it to 7 percent in September, last year.

The GDP growth in the second quarter of the fiscal slowed to 6.3 percent from 13.5 percent in the preceding three months.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) too had reduced India’s growth prediction for FY23 to 6.8 percent from 7.4 percent projected in July 2022.

The World Bank, however, has raised India's GDP forecast for the current fiscal to 6.9 per cent from its earlier estimate of 6.5 percent.

The Asian Development Bank has kept India growth forecast unchanged at 7 per cent for 2022-23.

With inputs from PTI