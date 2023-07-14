India reimposes windfall tax on crude oil, at Rs 1,600 per tonne from July 15

homeeconomy NewsIndia reimposes windfall tax on crude oil, at Rs 1,600 per tonne from July 15

1 Min Read

By Sapna Das   | Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Jul 14, 2023 11:19:02 PM IST (Updated)

The government increased the Special Additional Excise Duty (SAED) on domestic crude oil from nil to Rs 1,600 per tonne effective from July 15.

After a gap of two months, the Indian government on Friday (July 14) reimposed the windfall tax on domestic crude oil production to Rs 1,600 per tonne.

The government increased the Special Additional Excise Duty (SAED) on domestic crude oil from nil to Rs 1,600 per tonne effective from July 15. However, the SAED on petrol, diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) will remain unchanged.
In May this year, the Indian government cut the windfall tax on petroleum crude to zero from Rs 4,100 per tonne. The tax rates are reviewed every fortnight based on average oil prices in the previous two weeks.
India first imposed windfall profit taxes on July 1 last year, joining a growing number of nations that tax supernormal profits of energy companies. At that time, export duties of Rs 6 per litre ($12 per barrel) each were levied on petrol and ATF and Rs 13 a litre ($26 a barrel) on diesel.
First Published: Jul 14, 2023 11:12 PM IST
