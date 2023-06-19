CNBC TV18
India reduces basic import duty on refined soyabean, sunflower oils by 5%

India reduces basic import duty on refined soyabean, sunflower oils by 5%

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Jun 19, 2023 5:28:41 PM IST (Updated)

With this, the effective duty on refined edible oils stands at 13.7 percent, including cess on social welfare. The effective duty on all major crude edible oils is 5.5 percent.

In order to provide relief to the consumers, the Narendra Modi government on June 15 reduced the import duty on refined soyabean and sunflower oils to 12.5 percent from 17.5 percent. This has been since last Thursday (June 15).

With this, the effective duty on refined edible oils stands at 13.7 percent, including cess on social welfare. The effective duty on all major crude edible oils is 5.5 percent.


"The basic import duty on refined soyabean oil and refined sunflower oil has been reduced from 17.5 percent to 12.5 percent with effect from today. This will remain in force till March 31, 2024," the Union Food Ministry said.

