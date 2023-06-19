India reduces basic import duty on refined soyabean, sunflower oils by 5%

With this, the effective duty on refined edible oils stands at 13.7 percent, including cess on social welfare. The effective duty on all major crude edible oils is 5.5 percent.

In order to provide relief to the consumers, the Narendra Modi government on June 15 reduced the import duty on refined soyabean and sunflower oils to 12.5 percent from 17.5 percent. This has been since last Thursday (June 15).

With this, the effective duty on refined edible oils stands at 13.7 percent, including cess on social welfare. The effective duty on all major crude edible oils is 5.5 percent.