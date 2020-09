India recorded its highest-ever quarterly current account surplus of $19.8 billion in the April-June quarter, as a sharp fall in imports during the lockdown helped bring down the trade balance.

The current account balance is the difference in outflow and inflow of money from and into the country from trade, services, remittances, tourism and dividends.

Economists, however, pointed out that the increase in the current account balance was because the country spent little on imports as the economy was in lockdown for most parts of the quarter.

"The current account surplus is inversely related to economic activity," said Neeraj Gambhir of Axis Bank. "It is high in the same quarter when the economy contracted 25 percent."

During the quarter, the country imported goods worth $62.3 billion, and exported goods worth $52.3 billion, leading to a $10 billion trade deficit. (Comparatively, in the same quarter last year, India imported and exported goods worth $129.5 billion and $82.7 billion, leading to a $46.8 billion trade deficit.)

Flows from the country's services sector remained stable with inflows of $46.8 and outflows of $26.3, leading to a $20.5 billion surplus.

While private transfer receipts, mainly representing remittances by Indians employed overseas, amounted to $ 18.2 billion, a decline of 8.7 percent from their level a year ago.

Put together, the country's current account stood at a credit of $122.4 billion and a debit of $102.6 billion, leading to a positive balance of $19.8 billion.

"This is good news to the extent that a surplus helps the currency but it is not good news for the state of the demand in the economy," Indranil Pan, Chief Economist at IDFC First Bank, told CNBC-TV18. "The reduction in trade imports was driven by both oil and gold imports as well as non-oil, non-gold imports."