India receives above normal rains this week, spurring crop planting
Updated : July 10, 2019 11:26 PM IST
Monsoon rains are crucial for farm output and economic growth, as about 55% of India's arable land is rain-fed, and agriculture forms about 15% of a $2.5-trillion economy that is the third biggest in Asia.
India received 28% more rainfall than the 50-year average in the week to July 10, data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) showed.
