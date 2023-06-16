CNBC TV18
India pitches for sovereign ratings upgrade with Moody's citing strong macros

India pitches for sovereign ratings upgrade with Moody’s citing strong macros


By Shivani Bazaz   | Sapna Das  Jun 16, 2023 6:03:23 PM IST (Updated)

Government officials made a strong case for the upgrade on the back of India’s growth numbers, falling inflation and general stability in the financial sector when they met senior executives of Moody’s in New Delhi today.

India has pushed for a sovereign ratings upgrade from the global rating agency - Moody’s.

Government officials made a strong case for the upgrade on the back of India’s growth numbers, falling inflation and general stability in the financial sector when they met senior executives of Moody’s in New Delhi on Friday. Government borrowing, state budgets and divestment targets were also discussed.
So far, Moody’s has rated India at Baa, the lowest investment grade with a stable outlook. But in the previous annual rating review Moody’s upgraded India’s outlook from negative to stable.
