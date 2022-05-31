India's fourth-quarter GDP slows to 4.1% while full year growth comes in at 8.7%

The Indian economy has grown by 8.7 percent in the 2021-22 fiscal year against a 6.6 percent contraction in the previous fiscal, official data revealed on Tuesday. A poll conducted by CNBC-TV18 got the full-year expectation bang on at 8.7 percent.

The FY22 gross value added (GVA) has come in at 8.1 percent versus a CNBC-TV18 poll reading of 8 percent.

The government data released shows that India grew at 4.1 percent in the fourth quarter of FY22 which has also met the CNBC-TV18 poll bang on. A year ago, the reading had come in at 2.5 percent.

Agriculture growth has come in at 3 percent versus 3.3 percent a year ago and in-line with the CNBC-TV18 poll.

The fiscal deficit for the 2021-22 financial year is 6.7 percent of the GDP, less than the Finance Ministry's revised Budget estimate projection of 6.9 percent.

The revenue gap for FY22 was recorded at Rs 10.33 lakh crore, close to the Ministry's Budget estimate of Rs10.89 lakh crore.

The March fiscal deficit dropped to Rs 2.7 lakh crore, compared to Rs 4.13 lakh crore in the year-ago period.