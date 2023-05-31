India GDP growth: Agriculture growth at 5.5 percent is much better than expected, while services growth has come on expected lines, supported by robust growth in trade, hotels and financial services, an expert told CNBC TV 18. RBI had pegged Q4FY23 real GDP growth to be 5.1 percent while SBI Research predicted a growth rate of 5.5 percent.

India's gross domestic product (GDP) for the January-March quarter of the previous financial year accelerated to 6.1 percent, the data shared by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation showed on Wednesday, May 31. The GDP figure was higher than CNBC-TV18's poll of 5.1 percent in Q4FY23.

The Indian economy grew at 7.2 percent in the entire FY23. The economy grew at 9.1 percent in FY22. CNBC-TV18's poll predicted a 7 percent growth for full year FY23.

In fiscal FY23, the economy grew at 13.1 percent, 6.2 percent and 4.5 percent in Q1, Q2 and Q3, respectively, on an annual basis.

"Real GDP or GDP at Constant (2011-12) Prices in the year 2022-23 is estimated to attain a level of Rs 160.06 lakh crore, as against the First Revised Estimates of GDP for the year 2021-22 of Rs 149.26 lakh crore. The growth in real GDP during 2022-23 is estimated at 7.2 percent as compared to 9.1 per cent in 2021-22," according to a government statement.

"GDP at Constant (2011-12) Prices in Q4 2022-23 is estimated at Rs 43.62 lakh crore, as against Rs 41.12 lakh crore in Q4 2021-22, showing a growth of 6.1 percent. GDP at Current Prices in Q4 2022-23 is estimated at Rs 71.82 lakh crore, as against Rs 65.05 lakh crore in Q4 2021-22, showing a growth of 10.4 percent," the ministry said in a statement.

Here's the sector-wise growth rate clocked in Q4:

Agricultural sector grew at 5.5 percent.

Mining sector recorded a growth of 4.3 percent.

Manufacturing at 4.5 percent.

Construction sector at 10.4 percent.

Electricity at 6.9 percent.

Financial sector at 7.1 percent.

Trade & Hotels at 9.1 percent.

Public Admin at 3.1 percent.

“The Q4 growth number is a big surprise. In particular, on the production side, agriculture growth at 5.5 percent is much better than expected, despite the unseasonal rains we saw in Jan-March period," said said Ritika Chhabra, Quant Macro Strategist at Prabhudas Lilladher PMS.

Suman Bannerjee, CIO, Hedonova, a US-based hedge fund, however, said, "The GDP figures surpassing expectations doesn't surprise me. The rupee has shown relative weakness against the dollar over the past year, while there's been a significant upsurge in export volumes. Moreover, we have been able to decrease our oil import expenses due to our advantageous ties with Russia. This scenario has resulted in a decrease in the balance of payments account, thus contributing to a boost in GDP."

"The services growth has come on expected lines, supported by robust growth in trade, hotels and financial services. On expenditure side, the major contributor to the growth is capital formation (at 8.9 percent) driven by investment expenditure by the government. However, a mere 2.8 percent growth in private consumption expenditure indicates waning private sector demand, which is a concern,” Chhabra added.