By Meghna Sen

India GDP growth: Agriculture growth at 5.5 percent is much better than expected, while services growth has come on expected lines, supported by robust growth in trade, hotels and financial services, an expert told CNBC TV 18. RBI had pegged Q4FY23 real GDP growth to be 5.1 percent while SBI Research predicted a growth rate of 5.5 percent.

India's gross domestic product (GDP) for the January-March quarter of the previous financial year accelerated to 6.1 percent, the data shared by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation showed on Wednesday, May 31. The GDP figure was higher than CNBC-TV18's poll of 5.1 percent in Q4FY23.

The Indian economy grew at 7.2 percent in the entire FY23. The economy grew at 9.1 percent in FY22. CNBC-TV18's poll predicted a 7 percent growth for full year FY23.