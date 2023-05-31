India's GDP growth accelerates to 6.1% in Q4; full year GDP growth at 7.2%

The Indian economy is expected to grow at 7.2 percent in FY23.

India's gross domestic product (GDP) for the January-March quarter of the previous financial year accelerated to 6.1 percent, the data shared by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation showed on Wednesday. The Q4 GDP growth rate was higher than CNBC-TV18's poll of 7 percent.

The Indian economy grew at 7.2 percent in the entire FY23. The economy grew at 9.1 percent in FY22.

In fiscal FY23, the economy grew at 13.1 percent, 6.2 percent and 4.5 percent in Q1, Q2 and Q3, respectively, on an annual basis.

"Real GDP or GDP at Constant (2011-12) Prices in the year 2022-23 is estimated to attain a level of Rs 160.06 lakh crore, as against the First Revised Estimates of GDP for the year 2021-22 of Rs 149.26 lakh crore. The growth in real GDP during 2022-23 is estimated at 7.2 percent as compared to 9.1 per cent in 2021-22," according to a government statement.

"GDP at Constant (2011-12) Prices in Q4 2022-23 is estimated at Rs 43.62 lakh crore, as against Rs 41.12 lakh crore in Q4 2021-22, showing a growth of 6.1 percent. GDP at Current Prices in Q4 2022-23 is estimated at Rs 71.82 lakh crore, as against Rs 65.05 lakh crore in Q4 2021-22, showing a growth of 10.4 percent," the ministry said in a statement.

Here's the sector-wise growth rate clocked in Q4:

- Agricultural sector grew at 5.5 percent.

- Mining sector recorded a growth of 4.3 percent.

- Manufacturing at 4.5 percent.

- Construction sector at10.4 percent.

- Electricity at 6.9 percent.

- Financial sector at 7.1 percent.

- Trade & Hotels at 9.1 percent.

- Public Admin at 3.1 percent.

"The GDP figures surpassing expectations doesn't surprise me. The Rupee has shown relative weakness against the dollar over the past year, while there's been a significant upsurge in export volumes. Moreover, we have been able to decrease our oil import expenses due to our advantageous ties with Russia. This scenario has resulted in a decrease in the balance of payments account, thus contributing to a boost in GDP," said Suman Bannerjee, CIO, Hedonova, a US-based hedge fund.