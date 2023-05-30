India Q4 GDP preview: Growth pegged at above 5% on services rebound, private investment

India Q4 GDP preview: As the advanced economies go into recession, the Indian economy is expected to post better-than-expected growth in the January-March quarter of FY23, mainly driven by the manufacturing and services sectors, strength in domestic consumption demand, especially in hospitality and aviation, and an encouraging rise in private sector investment.

Amid a gloomy global scenario, where growth may be slowing as advanced economies, including Germany, struggle with challenges such as stubborn inflation and higher interest rates — and have technically entered a recession — prospects for the Indian economy remains relatively better.

India's economy is expected to post better-than-expected growth in the January-March quarter (Q4) of FY23, mainly driven by the manufacturing and services sectors, the strength in domestic consumption demand, especially in the contact-intensive sectors such as hospitality and aviation, and an encouraging rise in private sector investment.

The National Statistical Organisation (NSO) will release India's gross domestic product (GDP) data for Q4FY23 and the full year FY23 tomorrow (May 31). The fourth quarter is expected to pleasantly surprise with economic growth expected in a range of 4.1-5.7 percent, with the median at 5.1 percent — better than Q3's 4.4 percent.

A poll by news agency Reuters recently pegged Q4FY23 growth at 5 percent. An earlier poll by Reuters in April had suggested FY23 GDP growth at 6.9 percent. However, most analysts now say that FY23 growth will at least be 7 percent, or could even top that. A poll of 15 analysts by Moneycontrol sees Q4FY23 GDP growth at 5.1 per cent.

"In Q4 FY23, the strength in domestic consumption demand is supporting the growth," said Rajani Sinha, Chief Economist, CareEdge.

"Most lead indicators that we track proved to be resilient in the March quarter, including vehicle registrations, e-way bill volumes, steel consumption, etc, besides revival in rural demand," said DBS Bank Senior Economist Radhika Rao.

Services sector to drive Q4 GDP growth

ICRA expects India's GDP growth to touch 4.9 percent, driven by an expansion in the services sector. It expects the services gross value added (GVA) to have grown mildly to 6.4 percent from Q3's 6.2 percent amidst a relatively lower growth witnessed in industry (+3.6 percent) and agriculture (+3.5 percent).

"Economic activity in Q4 FY2023 remained uneven, with domestic demand for services outpacing that for goods and surprisingly robust exports of services amidst a contraction in merchandise items. Lower commodity prices offered relief for margins in some sectors, while trends in investment activity and government spending were mixed. However, unseasonal rains are expected to have affected the rabi output of some crops, weighing upon the growth of the agri GVA," said Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist at ICRA.

Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs has raised India's GDP growth forecast for the calendar year 2023 by 30 basis points to 6.3 percent, citing a strong trend in services exports and lower merchandise imports expected to continue.

"...expect a net export boost in calendar 2023, with real exports growth above 4 per cent year-on-year with flat real imports growth," said Santanu Sengupta, India Economist at Goldman Sachs.

Goldman Sachs has pegged GDP growth for the January-March 2023 quarter at 4.9 percent, 6.5 percent for April-June, 5.9 percent for July-September, and 8.1 percent for October-December.

In contrast, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has projected GDP growth at 7.8 percent in April-June, 6.2 percent in July-September, 6.1 percent in October-December, and 5.9 percent in January-March of 2024, taking the overall GDP growth in FY24 to 6.5 percent.

The State Bank of India's (SBI) latest Ecowrap report has forecast GDP growth at 5.5 percent in Q4, which should take the full year 2022-23 GDP growth to 7.1 percent.