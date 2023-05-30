English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
Future FemaleFuture Female
  • Days
  • Hours
  • Minutes

    • Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    homeeconomy NewsIndia Q4 GDP preview: Growth pegged at above 5% on services rebound, private investment

    India Q4 GDP preview: Growth pegged at above 5% on services rebound, private investment

    India Q4 GDP preview: Growth pegged at above 5% on services rebound, private investment
    Read Time3 Min(s) Read
    Show More
    Show More
    Profile image

    By Meghna Sen  May 30, 2023 6:17:41 PM IST (Updated)

    India Q4 GDP preview: As the advanced economies go into recession, the Indian economy is expected to post better-than-expected growth in the January-March quarter of FY23, mainly driven by the manufacturing and services sectors, strength in domestic consumption demand, especially in hospitality and aviation, and an encouraging rise in private sector investment.

    Amid a gloomy global scenario, where growth may be slowing as advanced economies, including Germany, struggle with challenges such as stubborn inflation and higher interest rates — and have technically entered a recession — prospects for the Indian economy remains relatively better.

    India's economy is expected to post better-than-expected growth in the January-March quarter (Q4) of FY23, mainly driven by the manufacturing and services sectors, the strength in domestic consumption demand, especially in the contact-intensive sectors such as hospitality and aviation, and an encouraging rise in private sector investment.


    The National Statistical Organisation (NSO) will release India's gross domestic product (GDP) data for Q4FY23 and the full year FY23 tomorrow (May 31). The fourth quarter is expected to pleasantly surprise with economic growth expected in a range of 4.1-5.7 percent, with the median at 5.1 percent — better than Q3's 4.4 percent.

    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X