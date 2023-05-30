India Q4 GDP preview: Growth pegged at above 5% on services rebound, private investment

India Q4 GDP preview: As the advanced economies go into recession, the Indian economy is expected to post better-than-expected growth in the January-March quarter of FY23, mainly driven by the manufacturing and services sectors, strength in domestic consumption demand, especially in hospitality and aviation, and an encouraging rise in private sector investment.

Amid a gloomy global scenario, where growth may be slowing as advanced economies, including Germany, struggle with challenges such as stubborn inflation and higher interest rates — and have technically entered a recession — prospects for the Indian economy remains relatively better.

India's economy is expected to post better-than-expected growth in the January-March quarter (Q4) of FY23, mainly driven by the manufacturing and services sectors, the strength in domestic consumption demand, especially in the contact-intensive sectors such as hospitality and aviation, and an encouraging rise in private sector investment.