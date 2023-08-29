India's GDP likely grew 7.9% in June quarter of FY24: CNBC-TV18 poll

India's gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to have grown 7.9 percent in the April-June quarter of this fiscal (Q1FY24), a step up from 6.1 percent in the previous quarter and 13.1 percent in the year-ago period, according to CNBC-TV18's poll of economists.

Share Market Live NSE

Despite weak global conditions, the Indian economy remained resilient in the first quarter of FY24 on a back of domestic demand, government capex and an improved in investment activity.

Gross Value Added (or GVA) is expected to rise 7.7 percent, compared to 6.5 percent in Q4 and and 11.9 percent a year ago. GDP data for Q1FY24 will be released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on Thursday (August 31) evening.

The agriculture sector is estimated to grow at 4.1 percent in Q1, compared to 2.4 percent a year ago and 5.5 percent in the previous quarter. Apart from agri, other strong performers include contruction and trade and hotels.

Barclays has estimated Q1 GDP growth at 7.8 percent, while SBI Research and ICRA have pegged Q1 growth at 8.3 percent and 8.5 percent, respectively.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which expects the GDP to grow at 6.5 percent in FY24, has estimated a growth of 8 percent in the April-June period.

ICRA attributed the faster growth to a supportive base and also a recovery in the services sector. Though its estimate is higher than the RBI's forecast of 8.1 percent, the rating agency's chief economist Aditi Nayar said the second half of the fiscal is likely to witness headwinds, which will prove a dampener.

Nayar said erratic rainfall, narrowing differentials with year-ago commodity prices, and possible slowdown in momentum of the government capex as the country approaches the Parliamentary elections will limit the growth.

SBI Research said that the economic activity remained resilient mainly driven by the services sector. “More importantly, there has been a surge in capital expenditure in Q1, with Central government spending 27.8 percent of budgeted, while states at 12.7 percent of budgeted. States like Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh where are elections are due have registered capital expenditure growth up to 41 percent,” Soumya Kanti Ghosh, Group Chief Economic Adviser, SBI said in the report.

Meanwhile, Barclays India, in a note said that the construction sector will standout in April-June GDP data, as it is likely to post its second straight double-digit growth print amid front-loaded capital expenditure by both central and state governments, and a pickup in non-financial corporate investments.

“Some drag to growth is expected from weaker momentum in mining, and exports, the latter given external headwinds and ebbing reopening demand. We think robust domestic demand is anchoring economic growth, with strong momentum in areas such as construction, underpinned by government capex…this should ensure that growth remains anchored close to trend levels, giving enough room for RBI to be on a long pause. We continue to believe that the window for rate cuts is closed for now, and the RBI is likely to be on hold for the rest of the fiscal year, in our view, with only a strong growth shock likely to stir it into action,” said Rahul Bajoria, MD & Head of EM Asia (ex-China) Economics at Barclays.