India prohibits import of apples costing below Rs 50

This decision came after Iranian apple imports during the last two years have hit the rates of Kashmiri apples. Several media reports also claimed that the decreasing prices of the apples are forcing many to switch their apple orchards for non-agricultural purposes.

The union government on Monday issued a fresh order that prohibits the import of apples that cost lower than 50 rupees. The decision aims to prevent the prices of domestic apples from further depleting.

Under this order, the import of apples whose CIF (Cost, Insurance, and Freight) import price is less than or equal to Rs 50 per kilogram is completely barred.

#Government bans import of #apples with Cost, Insurance & Freight (CIF) value price less than ₹50/kg. Import of apples to remain free if CIF value is above ₹50/kg pic.twitter.com/xECVC5is89

However, an exception has been granted under this amendment in apple import policy. As per the Directorate General of Foreign Trade under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, India’s neighbour Bhutan is kept out of the new restrictions.

The DGFT did not specify any reason in its notification for the need for this amendment.