India prohibits import of apples costing below Rs 50

By CNBCTV18.com May 8, 2023 4:57:00 PM IST (Updated)

This decision came after Iranian apple imports during the last two years have hit the rates of Kashmiri apples. Several media reports also claimed that the decreasing prices of the apples are forcing many to switch their apple orchards for non-agricultural purposes.

The union government on Monday issued a fresh order that prohibits the import of apples that cost lower than 50 rupees. The decision aims to prevent the prices of domestic apples from further depleting.

Under this order, the import of apples whose CIF (Cost, Insurance, and Freight) import price is less than or equal to Rs 50 per kilogram is completely barred.
#Government bans import of #apples with Cost, Insurance & Freight (CIF) value price less than ₹50/kg. Import of apples to remain free if CIF value is above ₹50/kg pic.twitter.com/xECVC5is89
