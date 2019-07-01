India progressing well in meeting Paris pact goals to check climate change, says government
Updated : July 01, 2019 04:04 PM IST
Under the Paris agreement, India and other countries have set targets called Intended Nationally Determined Contribution (INDC) to ensure global temperature does not rise by more than two degree Celsius by end of the century, he said.
He said the country is progressing well as 28,000 mega watt (MW) of solar power has been installed and operationalised so far.
