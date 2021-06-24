Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • economy>
    • India presses OPEC for affordable oil price, phase out of production cuts

    India presses OPEC for affordable oil price, phase out of production cuts

    Profile image
    By PTI | IST (Published)
    Mini

    As domestic retail fuel prices are at an all-time high, India pressed oil cartel OPEC for 'affordable' oil price within a 'reasonable band' and that the producers should phase out production cuts.

    India presses OPEC for affordable oil price, phase out of production cuts
    Tags
    Previous Article

    IAMAI appoints Google India MD Sanjay Gupta as Chairman

    Next Article

    Experts hail RIL’s mega announcements at 44th AGM

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChange%Loss
    Reliance2,153.50 -51.85
    Coal India146.40 -2.05
    IOC111.45 -1.45
    Adani Ports709.90 -8.80
    ONGC122.00 -1.35
    CompanyPriceChange%Loss
    Reliance2,153.35 -51.75
    Bharti Airtel528.80 -5.30
    Power Grid Corp231.20 -1.00
    SBI417.10 -1.80
    HDFC2,487.30 -10.60
    CompanyPriceChange%Loss
    Reliance2,153.50 -51.85 -2.35
    Coal India146.40 -2.05 -1.38
    IOC111.45 -1.45 -1.28
    Adani Ports709.90 -8.80 -1.22
    ONGC122.00 -1.35 -1.09
    CompanyPriceChange%Loss
    Reliance2,153.35 -51.75 -2.35
    Bharti Airtel528.80 -5.30 -0.99
    Power Grid Corp231.20 -1.00 -0.43
    SBI417.10 -1.80 -0.43
    HDFC2,487.30 -10.60 -0.42

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.1600-0.1100-0.15
    Euro-Rupee88.43900.02700.03
    Pound-Rupee103.0450-0.4470-0.43
    Rupee-100 Yen0.6688-0.0003-0.04
    View More