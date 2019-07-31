India presents a picture of 'short-term despair amid medium-term hope', according to Nomura
Updated : July 31, 2019 12:22 PM IST
Nomura believes India's GDP growth is yet to bottom out and expects it to further moderate to 5.7 percent in the June quarter from 5.8 percent in the March quarter.
As per the global brokerage, high-frequency indicators suggest a further slowdown in economic activity in Q2.
Nomura expects RBI to reduce interest rate again next week.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more