India prepares to step up investment pitch to 1,000 global companies

India is making plans to step up its investment pitch to global companies that are likely to de-risk their business by setting up alternate supply chains in the coming years.

CNBC-TV18 has learnt that Invest India, which is an investment facilitation joint venture between Department Of Promotion Of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) and India Inc, has shortlisted around 1000 global companies to which individual investment pitches will be made.

“These companies have been chosen form a global database based on a matrix that has 28-30 parameters;” the source said.

The criteria used to shortlist these companies from a global database includes strong balance sheet and cash position, supply chain requirements, presence of competitors in India and G2G relationship with the host country where these companies are based. “Moreover, global companies that have a presence in China and have heavy export focus will also be approached,” the source added.

Most of these global companies have their corporate headquarters in US, Japan, Germany, Taiwan, France as well as the Middle East and operate in 10 sectors including electronics systems design & manufacturing, auto, capital goods, textiles, chemicals, mining, renewables, metal, pharma, medical equipment as well as oil & gas.

The disruption of supply lines due to the COVID-19 pandemic is being seen as a strong catalyst for these global companies to de-risk their business in the coming months and years. “There will be a move to set up alternate resilient supply chains and when that happens, we want India to be their top choice. Not all of these 1000 companies will agree to invest in the country, but our objective is to present to them India as a viable choice where the return on investments will be higher,” the source told your channel.

Invest India, uses a three-pronged strategy for pitching to global companies where teams focussing on states, sectors and countries jointly follow up on prospective firms that are looking at investing. Confirming the move to approach global companies, Invest India MD & CEO Deepak Bagla said “We will provide comprehensive hand-holding across the entire investment lifecycle of these companies if they set up plants in India,”