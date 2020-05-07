Business India prepares to step up investment pitch to 1,000 global companies Updated : May 07, 2020 03:07 PM IST Companies have been chosen form a global database based on a matrix that has 28-30 parameters. Most of these global companies have their corporate headquarters in US, Japan, Germany, Taiwan, France and the Middle East. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365