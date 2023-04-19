English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeMajority Indians worried about economic issues from rising population, UNFPA report finds News

Majority Indians worried about economic issues from rising population, UNFPA report finds

Majority Indians worried about economic issues from rising population, UNFPA report finds
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Apr 19, 2023 3:12:33 PM IST (Published)

Respondents in India also stated that their country's population was "too large," and fertility rates were "too high."

According to a UNFPA report, population anxieties in India have seeped into the general public as the nation overtook China as the most populated country in the world. Around 63 percent of Indians are concerned about economic issues, followed by environmental, sexual and reproductive health, and human rights concerns.

Recommended Articles

View All
Two decades after Iraq invasion — here's a retrospection by a former diplomat  

Two decades after Iraq invasion — here's a retrospection by a former diplomat  

Apr 19, 2023 IST9 Min(s) Read

Explained: Growing popularity of ESG funds and the recent Sebi guidelines

Explained: Growing popularity of ESG funds and the recent Sebi guidelines

Apr 19, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Meta layoffs may begin today at WhatsApp and Instagram — employees' anxiety peaks in India

Meta layoffs may begin today at WhatsApp and Instagram — employees' anxiety peaks in India

Apr 19, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Accounting frauds — auditors are watchdogs, so it's an alert and not a hindsight that is required

Accounting frauds — auditors are watchdogs, so it's an alert and not a hindsight that is required

Apr 19, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read


Respondents in India also stated that their country's population was "too large," and fertility rates were "too high."
However, the growing number should not trigger anxiety or create alarm, said the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in its State of the World Population Report (SWOP) 2023.
“Instead, they should be seen as a symbol of progress, development, and aspirations if individual rights and choices are being upheld,” it added.
ALSO READ | India will soon have 3 million more people than China
On Tuesday, a United Nations report estimated that India, by June, will soon overtake China as the world's most populated country and have around 2.9 million more people than the East Asian nation.
As part of the SWOP 2023, a UNFPA-commissioned public survey conducted by YouGov asked a representative sample of 1,007 in India about their views on population issues.
“The Indian survey findings suggest that population anxieties have seeped into large portions of the general public,” said Andrea Wojnar, a representative of UNFPA India and the country director of Bhutan.
In 2021, India emphasised its opposition to coercion in family planning, and stated in several fora, including in Parliament, that it did not condone such policies, as they would prove to be “counter-productive.”
ALSO READ | Earth4All study predicts world population to peak at 8.5 billion by 2050 before a growth curb thereafter
The survey asked a representative sample of 7,797 people across eight countries — India, Brazil, Egypt, France, Hungary, Japan, Nigeria and the United States — for their views on population issues.
It strongly recommended governments institute policies with gender equality and rights at their heart, such as parental leave programmes, child tax credits, policies that promote gender equality in the workplace, and universal access to sexual and reproductive health and rights.
These offer a proven formula that will reap economic dividends and lead to resilient societies able to thrive no matter how populations change, the report added.
With agency inputs.
 
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

chinaindiaoverpopulationUnited NationsUnited Nations Population Fund (UNFPA)world population

Next Article

Global rice shortage is set to be largest in 20 years

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X