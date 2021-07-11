India poised for double-digit growth this fiscal; disinvestment climate looks better: NITI

With India's story remaining "very strong", the economy will register double-digit growth in the current fiscal and the disinvestment climate also looks better, said NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar. He asserted that the country is prepared in a far better manner in case there is a COVID wave as states have also their own lessons from the previous two waves.

"We are now hopefully getting past our (COVID-19) pandemic -- and the economic activities will be strengthened as we get into the second half of this (fiscal) year given what I have seen for example various indicators, including the mobility indicators," Kumar told.