Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • economy>
    • India poised for double-digit growth this fiscal; disinvestment climate looks better: NITI

    India poised for double-digit growth this fiscal; disinvestment climate looks better: NITI

    Profile image
    By PTI | IST (Published)
    Mini

    The country is prepared in a far better manner in case there is a COVID wave as states have also their own lessons from the previous two waves, the NITI Aayog VC added.

    India poised for double-digit growth this fiscal; disinvestment climate looks better: NITI
    With India's story remaining "very strong", the economy will register double-digit growth in the current fiscal and the disinvestment climate also looks better, said NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar. He asserted that the country is prepared in a far better manner in case there is a COVID wave as states have also their own lessons from the previous two waves.
    "We are now hopefully getting past our (COVID-19) pandemic -- and the economic activities will be strengthened as we get into the second half of this (fiscal) year given what I have seen for example various indicators, including the mobility indicators," Kumar told.
    Tags
    Next Article

    A month since launch, glitches continue to mar I-T portal functioning

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Bajaj Finserv12,854.75 520.85 4.22
    Tata Steel1,239.35 49.60 4.17
    Adani Ports728.50 16.80 2.36
    Bharti Airtel536.25 10.95 2.08
    JSW Steel681.55 13.30 1.99
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Bajaj Finserv12,769.40 438.25 3.55
    Tata Steel1,239.20 49.45 4.16
    Bharti Airtel535.95 10.75 2.05
    NTPC117.90 0.45 0.38
    Maruti Suzuki7,425.15 24.25 0.33
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Bajaj Finserv12,854.75 520.85 4.22
    Tata Steel1,239.35 49.60 4.17
    Adani Ports728.50 16.80 2.36
    Bharti Airtel536.25 10.95 2.08
    JSW Steel681.55 13.30 1.99
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Bajaj Finserv12,769.40 438.25 3.55
    Tata Steel1,239.20 49.45 4.16
    Bharti Airtel535.95 10.75 2.05
    NTPC117.90 0.45 0.38
    Maruti Suzuki7,425.15 24.25 0.33

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.6375-0.0675-0.09
    Euro-Rupee88.3640-0.1310-0.15
    Pound-Rupee103.08400.06900.07
    Rupee-100 Yen0.6772-0.0033-0.48
    View More