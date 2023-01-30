Green Hydrogen Mission: Government to decide on fixing standards for Green Hydrogen, ensure uniformity with global definitions

Sources indicated that the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE) remains open to expanding its rooftop solar power scheme where allocation is likely to be increased. The Union Government remains hopeful of an uptick in solar projects earlier slowed down due to high PV Module prices.

Government sources have told CNBC-TV18 that details are being worked out for a smooth rollout of the Green Hydrogen Mission. The government is likely to take a call on who will certify and fix standards for Green Hydrogen to ensure uniformity and reconcile definitions of Green Hydrogen from across the world.

While terming the feedback from the industry as largely positive on the Green Hydrogen Mission, sources said that the government will also look to address challenges on banking in its quest to build a Green Hydrogen ecosystem.

On 25th January 2023, MNRE had extended the deadline till March 2024 for solar PV projects which had their bids submitted by 9 March 2021. A basic customs duty of 40 percent was imposed on import of solar PV Modules and a duty of 25 percent was imposed on import of solar PV cells from 1 April 2022.

MNRE had opined that even the projects which began prior to imposition of customs duty got delayed due to the pandemic and supply chain disruption, and is hoping that the fall in global prices of solar PV Modules will be soon be reflected in India.

Sources added that no plans on small hydro power projects up to 25 MW capacity have been affected by the Joshimath incident. MNRE looks after small hydro power projects up to 25 MW capacity, while the rest are dealt by the Power Ministry. With no new scheme on small hydel power projects underway, MNRE is continuing its support to existing schemes for small hydel power projects up to 25 MW capacity.