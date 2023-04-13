English
homeeconomy NewsIndia plans to curb trade deficit — cut import flab and boost non IT exports

India plans to curb trade deficit — cut import flab and boost non-IT exports

By Abhimanyu Sharma   Apr 13, 2023 8:48 PM IST (Updated)
Imports from China have declined, showing an improvement in the local manufacturing capacity and the electronics sector, government sources said, adding that the stress is on services exports from fintech, transport, accounting and legal sectors.

economy | Apr 13, 2023 8:25 PM IST

The Union government is looking at several moves to curb India's trade deficit. Government sources have told CNBC TV18 that India is looking to cut down on cheap and non-essential imports through quality control orders (QCOs), as well as substitute imports through local production by incentivising manufacturers through PLI schemes.

While the government is looking to improve the manufacturing ecosystem by making exports competitive through a lower cost of production, it also wants to set realistic export targets based on the WTO trade growth forecast and the IMF forecast for growth rates of countries which import goods and services from India.


Stating that a decline in Chinese imports to India demonstrated improvement in the local manufacturing capacity and the electronics sector, government sources pointed out that WTO had also revised its growth estimate for India in 2023 to 1.7 percent from its earlier estimate of 1 percent in September 2022.

Sources added that the government is trying to increase India's services exports from the non-IT sector by exploring its export potential in fintech, financial services sector, transport, accounting and legal services.

While India is looking to sign FTAs and bring down tariff barriers with nations with a good market for Indian textiles, it is also discussing methods with SEZs to utilise their built-up space to improve services at remote locations.

In a bid to improve cross-border logistics, India is urging countries to rationalise documentation for trade by reducing the current number of documents needed for cross-border trade. Currently, 30 documents are needed for cross-border trade of goods and services.

(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
First Published: Apr 13, 2023 8:25 PM IST
X